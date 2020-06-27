Centerstone

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Stunning Modern Town Home For Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. Don't miss out on this stunning 4 Bed 3.5 Bath modern town home in Edmonds! Built in 2016, this charming town home looks like it belongs in a magazine! High ceilings, big windows and attention to luxury details are all features of this well designed home. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths and two outdoor spaces for entertaining plus a 2 car garage and central A/C. Dream kitchen has gorgeous real marble slab counters and stainless steel appliances plus a walk in pantry! Open concept kitchen/living room makes for a great entertaining space. Enjoy spacious master bedroom with room for a king bed, & spa like bath.



Great location! Within 10 minutes drive to Alderwood Mall, Costco, Target and tons of gourmet restaurants. Simply sit out and enjoy! Nearby schools include Meadowdale Elementary, Middle and High School. Short drive to Highway I5.



Background Screening required. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities. Absolutely no smoking!



(RLNE5026691)