Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
Centerstone
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

Centerstone

16611 48th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

16611 48th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA 98026

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning Modern Town Home For Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. Don't miss out on this stunning 4 Bed 3.5 Bath modern town home in Edmonds! Built in 2016, this charming town home looks like it belongs in a magazine! High ceilings, big windows and attention to luxury details are all features of this well designed home. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths and two outdoor spaces for entertaining plus a 2 car garage and central A/C. Dream kitchen has gorgeous real marble slab counters and stainless steel appliances plus a walk in pantry! Open concept kitchen/living room makes for a great entertaining space. Enjoy spacious master bedroom with room for a king bed, & spa like bath.

Great location! Within 10 minutes drive to Alderwood Mall, Costco, Target and tons of gourmet restaurants. Simply sit out and enjoy! Nearby schools include Meadowdale Elementary, Middle and High School. Short drive to Highway I5.

Background Screening required. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities. Absolutely no smoking!

(RLNE5026691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Centerstone have any available units?
Centerstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does Centerstone have?
Some of Centerstone's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Centerstone currently offering any rent specials?
Centerstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Centerstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Centerstone is pet friendly.
Does Centerstone offer parking?
Yes, Centerstone offers parking.
Does Centerstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Centerstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Centerstone have a pool?
No, Centerstone does not have a pool.
Does Centerstone have accessible units?
No, Centerstone does not have accessible units.
Does Centerstone have units with dishwashers?
No, Centerstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Centerstone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Centerstone has units with air conditioning.
