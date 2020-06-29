All apartments in North Lynnwood
4506 156th Pl W

4506 156th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4506 156th Place, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready NOW for APRIL Move in! Lovely Lynnwood Home, 4 Beds and 3 and half Baths! Pet OK! - ****This home is ready now and we are looking for move in by May1st.
Please only TEXT to tour if you are moving in by that date.
We are doing VIRTUAL Touring at this time unless you are ready to Apply.

Here is the link for our virtual tour:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/642794

Here is the link to our screening criteria for applications***
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

This large comfy home in a quiet Lynnwood neighborhood is decked out with all the modern conveniences for easy living.

This home is 3 levels; master bedroom and ensuite in addition to 2 more bedrooms and a full bath on top, open living, dining, kit on main, with a half bath, and then a full bedroom with full bath on lower floor! Plenty of space to spread out.

Home also features a gas fireplace, small easy to care for fenced yard, and 2 car garage.

Gorgeous hardwoods throughout this home- NO carpet.

Pets ok with deposit/fee-limit 2-some breed restrictions.

Minimum credit score 620

TEXT Anita to tour 206-228-9017 For APRIL 2020 MOVE IN ONLY

(RLNE5169274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 156th Pl W have any available units?
4506 156th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 4506 156th Pl W have?
Some of 4506 156th Pl W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 156th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
4506 156th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 156th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4506 156th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 4506 156th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 4506 156th Pl W offers parking.
Does 4506 156th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 156th Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 156th Pl W have a pool?
No, 4506 156th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 4506 156th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 4506 156th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 156th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4506 156th Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4506 156th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4506 156th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
