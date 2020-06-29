4506 156th Pl W

Amenities

Ready NOW for APRIL Move in! Lovely Lynnwood Home, 4 Beds and 3 and half Baths! Pet OK! - ****This home is ready now and we are looking for move in by May1st.

Please only TEXT to tour if you are moving in by that date.

We are doing VIRTUAL Touring at this time unless you are ready to Apply.



Here is the link for our virtual tour:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/642794



Here is the link to our screening criteria for applications***

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



This large comfy home in a quiet Lynnwood neighborhood is decked out with all the modern conveniences for easy living.



This home is 3 levels; master bedroom and ensuite in addition to 2 more bedrooms and a full bath on top, open living, dining, kit on main, with a half bath, and then a full bedroom with full bath on lower floor! Plenty of space to spread out.



Home also features a gas fireplace, small easy to care for fenced yard, and 2 car garage.



Gorgeous hardwoods throughout this home- NO carpet.



Pets ok with deposit/fee-limit 2-some breed restrictions.



Minimum credit score 620



TEXT Anita to tour 206-228-9017 For APRIL 2020 MOVE IN ONLY



