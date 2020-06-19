4328 148th Pl SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Almost new modern home built with luxury and efficiency in mind. This 2200 sf. home was built with 3 others as a custom home with the idea of keeping the cost of living low. Features a gas tankless hot water heater for endless hot water for the large master tub and the large walk in shower. To keep you warm a gas high efficiency forced air furnace was installed. LED lighting through out the entire house along with dual flush toilets to conserve water. Some other features are. Stainless gas appliances. 9' ceilings large windows gas fire place with blower 3cm quartz counter tops vessel sinks full overlay modern cabinet large deck for entertaining nature gas hookup for the BBQ custom walking closets in 3 of the bedrooms and landscaped beautifully These are one of kind homes built with many upgrades and are all a must see!



(RLNE5106036)