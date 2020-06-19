Almost new modern home built with luxury and efficiency in mind. This 2200 sf. home was built with 3 others as a custom home with the idea of keeping the cost of living low. Features a gas tankless hot water heater for endless hot water for the large master tub and the large walk in shower. To keep you warm a gas high efficiency forced air furnace was installed. LED lighting through out the entire house along with dual flush toilets to conserve water. Some other features are. Stainless gas appliances. 9' ceilings large windows gas fire place with blower 3cm quartz counter tops vessel sinks full overlay modern cabinet large deck for entertaining nature gas hookup for the BBQ custom walking closets in 3 of the bedrooms and landscaped beautifully These are one of kind homes built with many upgrades and are all a must see!
(RLNE5106036)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4328 148th Pl SW have any available units?
4328 148th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 4328 148th Pl SW have?
Some of 4328 148th Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 148th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
4328 148th Pl SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.