4216 155th St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meadowdale Duplex - Property Id: 153187



Recently remodeled duplex in Meadowdale. Featuring all new updated kitchen and flooring. Main floor living room/kitchen/bathroom and dinning room. Upstairs, both master bedroom with bathroom attached and second large bedroom with full bathroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Attached large 2 car garage with ample storage. Large private fenced back yard with patio. Private cul-de-sac with additional on street parking. Close to I-5/I-405/Mukilteo Speedway, 99 and Boeing. Based on approved credit and background screening. $50 non-refundable application fee per adult.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153187p

Property Id 153187



(RLNE5131271)