North Lynnwood, WA
4216 155th St SW
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

4216 155th St SW

4216 155th St SW · No Longer Available
Location

4216 155th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Meadowdale Duplex - Property Id: 153187

Recently remodeled duplex in Meadowdale. Featuring all new updated kitchen and flooring. Main floor living room/kitchen/bathroom and dinning room. Upstairs, both master bedroom with bathroom attached and second large bedroom with full bathroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Attached large 2 car garage with ample storage. Large private fenced back yard with patio. Private cul-de-sac with additional on street parking. Close to I-5/I-405/Mukilteo Speedway, 99 and Boeing. Based on approved credit and background screening. $50 non-refundable application fee per adult.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153187p
Property Id 153187

(RLNE5131271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 155th St SW have any available units?
4216 155th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 4216 155th St SW have?
Some of 4216 155th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 155th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
4216 155th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 155th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 155th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 4216 155th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 4216 155th St SW offers parking.
Does 4216 155th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4216 155th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 155th St SW have a pool?
No, 4216 155th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 4216 155th St SW have accessible units?
No, 4216 155th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 155th St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 155th St SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4216 155th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4216 155th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
