4216 155th St SW

Meadowdale Duplex - Property Id: 153187
Recently remodeled duplex in Meadowdale. Featuring all new updated kitchen and flooring. Main floor living room/kitchen/bathroom and dinning room. Upstairs, both master bedroom with bathroom attached and second large bedroom with full bathroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Attached large 2 car garage with ample storage. Large private fenced back yard with patio. Private cul-de-sac with additional on street parking. Close to I-5/I-405/Mukilteo Speedway, 99 and Boeing. Based on approved credit and background screening. $50 non-refundable application fee per adult.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153187p
(RLNE5131271)