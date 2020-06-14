3333 164th St. SW

Amenities

A great lease takeover opportunity at Avana One Six Four apartment complex in Lynnwood!



I have lived in this apartment for 4 straight years and would continue further if not for work relocation.



All of the below for an incredible monthly payment of $1,638 (includes base rent of $1,563, trash of $25 and 2 parking spots of $50) plus utilities.



A beautiful apartment nestled in the great neighborhood of Lynnwood, with shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, park and rides and highways just minutes away! This gorgeous home has vaulted ceilings with lots of sunlight. Great floor plan with open kitchen concept, two bedrooms with ceiling fans, fire place and 1 bath with washer dryer included! Spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Amazing facilities provided by the community - swimming pool, jacuzzi, state of the art gym, recreation room, grills, fire pits and much more...



This Avana apartment will be available from Mid September 2018. The lease expires in Feb 2019. For a showing please call/text Ishan @ show contact info



Checkout Avana 164 website for amenities details - https://avanaonesixfour.com/



Apartment Amenities:



-State of the Art Gym



-Swimming pool



-Jacuzzi



-Recreation room - pool table, foosball table, shuffle board, arcade games



-Children's playground



-Amazon Lockers



-Fire pits



-Barbecue grills



-Community Events



-Online Portal for rent payment, post complains, lease renewals



-Security patrol



-Designated guest parking



-Pet friendly



Transportation:



- Minutes from I-5, I-405 and Rt. 99



- Minutes away from: Swamp Creek P&R, Ash Way P&R, Lynnwood Transit Center



- Amazon, Microsoft, T-mobile shuttle pick ups near by. Boeing Everette plant 15mins away.



Lease take over requirement (Avana Leasing Office will verify):



- Background check



- Income verification



Other Benefits:



- Lease renewal in winter months so rent % increase is low!!



- One year lease base rent trend over past 4 years is a 4%-9% increase ONLY!!



- Avana staff response and maintenance service are speedy and on point!