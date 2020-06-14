All apartments in North Lynnwood
3333 164th St. SW

3333 164th Street Southwest · (732) 986-2557
Location

3333 164th Street Southwest, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,638

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
A great lease takeover opportunity at Avana One Six Four apartment complex in Lynnwood!

I have lived in this apartment for 4 straight years and would continue further if not for work relocation.

All of the below for an incredible monthly payment of $1,638 (includes base rent of $1,563, trash of $25 and 2 parking spots of $50) plus utilities.

A beautiful apartment nestled in the great neighborhood of Lynnwood, with shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, park and rides and highways just minutes away! This gorgeous home has vaulted ceilings with lots of sunlight. Great floor plan with open kitchen concept, two bedrooms with ceiling fans, fire place and 1 bath with washer dryer included! Spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Amazing facilities provided by the community - swimming pool, jacuzzi, state of the art gym, recreation room, grills, fire pits and much more...

This Avana apartment will be available from Mid September 2018. The lease expires in Feb 2019. For a showing please call/text Ishan @ show contact info

Checkout Avana 164 website for amenities details - https://avanaonesixfour.com/

Apartment Amenities:

-State of the Art Gym

-Swimming pool

-Jacuzzi

-Recreation room - pool table, foosball table, shuffle board, arcade games

-Children's playground

-Amazon Lockers

-Fire pits

-Barbecue grills

-Community Events

-Online Portal for rent payment, post complains, lease renewals

-Security patrol

-Designated guest parking

-Pet friendly

Transportation:

- Minutes from I-5, I-405 and Rt. 99

- Minutes away from: Swamp Creek P&R, Ash Way P&R, Lynnwood Transit Center

- Amazon, Microsoft, T-mobile shuttle pick ups near by. Boeing Everette plant 15mins away.

Lease take over requirement (Avana Leasing Office will verify):

- Background check

- Income verification

Other Benefits:

- Lease renewal in winter months so rent % increase is low!!

- One year lease base rent trend over past 4 years is a 4%-9% increase ONLY!!

- Avana staff response and maintenance service are speedy and on point!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 164th St. SW have any available units?
3333 164th St. SW has a unit available for $1,638 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3333 164th St. SW have?
Some of 3333 164th St. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 164th St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
3333 164th St. SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 164th St. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 164th St. SW is pet friendly.
Does 3333 164th St. SW offer parking?
Yes, 3333 164th St. SW does offer parking.
Does 3333 164th St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3333 164th St. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 164th St. SW have a pool?
Yes, 3333 164th St. SW has a pool.
Does 3333 164th St. SW have accessible units?
No, 3333 164th St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 164th St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 164th St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 164th St. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 164th St. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
