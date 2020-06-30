All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

15721 44th Ave W, B4

15721 44th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

15721 44th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending!!! New Carpet, New Paint, New Deck!!! Check Out This Townhome! Quiet, Spacious end unit in Lynnwood! - Large end unit in private complex comes with an attached one car garage and second assigned parking space. Living and dining rooms open to deck. Kitchen includes all appliances. Unit has full size washer and dryer. Master Bedroom contains walk-in closet as well as full bath. Second and Third Bedrooms are great size, and have access to the second full bath. Large closet in upper hall. One small dog (<30lbs) ok. No cats. Close to Hwy. 99, easy access to I-5 and close to shopping.

SQ FT:1188

YEAR BUILT: 1993

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Emerald Court

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Beverly
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale
HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner will consider one small dog, no cats. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Yard care/landscaping

Flate Rate Water/Sewer: $150/mo

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
Flate Rate Water/Sewer: $150/mo

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3779048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15721 44th Ave W, B4 have any available units?
15721 44th Ave W, B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15721 44th Ave W, B4 have?
Some of 15721 44th Ave W, B4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15721 44th Ave W, B4 currently offering any rent specials?
15721 44th Ave W, B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15721 44th Ave W, B4 pet-friendly?
No, 15721 44th Ave W, B4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15721 44th Ave W, B4 offer parking?
Yes, 15721 44th Ave W, B4 offers parking.
Does 15721 44th Ave W, B4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15721 44th Ave W, B4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15721 44th Ave W, B4 have a pool?
No, 15721 44th Ave W, B4 does not have a pool.
Does 15721 44th Ave W, B4 have accessible units?
No, 15721 44th Ave W, B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 15721 44th Ave W, B4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15721 44th Ave W, B4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15721 44th Ave W, B4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15721 44th Ave W, B4 does not have units with air conditioning.

