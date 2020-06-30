15721 44th Ave W, B4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending!!! New Carpet, New Paint, New Deck!!! Check Out This Townhome! Quiet, Spacious end unit in Lynnwood! - Large end unit in private complex comes with an attached one car garage and second assigned parking space. Living and dining rooms open to deck. Kitchen includes all appliances. Unit has full size washer and dryer. Master Bedroom contains walk-in closet as well as full bath. Second and Third Bedrooms are great size, and have access to the second full bath. Large closet in upper hall. One small dog (<30lbs) ok. No cats. Close to Hwy. 99, easy access to I-5 and close to shopping.



SQ FT:1188



YEAR BUILT: 1993



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Emerald Court



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Beverly

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale

HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner will consider one small dog, no cats. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Yard care/landscaping



Flate Rate Water/Sewer: $150/mo



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1550

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $400

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



