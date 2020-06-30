15721 44th Ave W, B4

Amenities
Application Pending!!! New Carpet, New Paint, New Deck!!! Check Out This Townhome! Quiet, Spacious end unit in Lynnwood! - Large end unit in private complex comes with an attached one car garage and second assigned parking space. Living and dining rooms open to deck. Kitchen includes all appliances. Unit has full size washer and dryer. Master Bedroom contains walk-in closet as well as full bath. Second and Third Bedrooms are great size, and have access to the second full bath. Large closet in upper hall. One small dog (<30lbs) ok. No cats. Close to Hwy. 99, easy access to I-5 and close to shopping.
SQ FT:1188
YEAR BUILT: 1993
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Emerald Court
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Beverly
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale
HIGH SCHOOL: Meadowdale
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner will consider one small dog, no cats. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Yard care/landscaping
Flate Rate Water/Sewer: $150/mo
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
