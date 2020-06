Amenities

Ready Now! Lovely Lynnwood Townhouse with New Flooring and Carpet-Pet OK - This quiet 3 bedroom townhome in a great Lynnwood neighborhood features new hardwood flooring and new carpeting along with high-end stainless appliances and parking for 2. (Single garage plus open space)



Master has huge walk in and there is a high end Washer/Dryer set on top floor!



Home also has a featured skylight and small yard space in back.

Open feel floorplan with fireplace.



VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: Copy and Paste

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/650742



Located in the Picnic Point area near 148th this is a great home for easy commuting to 405-/I-5.



Pets okay with deposit/fee (some restrictions on breeds)



Looking for move in within 2 weeks

See screening criteria here.

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Text Anita at 206-228-9017



