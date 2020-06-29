15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3BR/2.5 Lynnwood Home - **Application Pending**



Tucked perfectly between HWY 99 and 525, this 3BR/2.5BA home puts you within 10 minutes of convenient transit, shopping, and parks. Plus, with just over 1,700 Sq. Ft, youll find ample room for you to make it home sweet home. Spacious with roomy bedrooms, wide hallways, and a large living area, the carpeted second floor and plentiful wood trimmings and accents make this home feel cozy. Park inside your double-car garage to find handy shelvings for easy storage. Step inside and onto wood-like flooring that spreads throughout the kitchen, pantry, and dining area. The carpeted living room offers a fireplace, perfect for warming up on cold winter nights. Upstairs, find a generous laundry room, tiled bathroom with oversized vanity, two bedrooms, and a large master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. Outside, the deck and yard offers the perfect amount of room for entertaining, plus a fence for privacy.



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: Now



#5037 www.rent253.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5498380)