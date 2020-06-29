All apartments in North Lynnwood
Find more places like 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B

15527 Admiralty Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15527 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3BR/2.5 Lynnwood Home - **Application Pending**

Tucked perfectly between HWY 99 and 525, this 3BR/2.5BA home puts you within 10 minutes of convenient transit, shopping, and parks. Plus, with just over 1,700 Sq. Ft, youll find ample room for you to make it home sweet home. Spacious with roomy bedrooms, wide hallways, and a large living area, the carpeted second floor and plentiful wood trimmings and accents make this home feel cozy. Park inside your double-car garage to find handy shelvings for easy storage. Step inside and onto wood-like flooring that spreads throughout the kitchen, pantry, and dining area. The carpeted living room offers a fireplace, perfect for warming up on cold winter nights. Upstairs, find a generous laundry room, tiled bathroom with oversized vanity, two bedrooms, and a large master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. Outside, the deck and yard offers the perfect amount of room for entertaining, plus a fence for privacy.

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: Now

#5037 www.rent253.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5498380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B have any available units?
15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B have?
Some of 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B currently offering any rent specials?
15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B is pet friendly.
Does 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B offer parking?
Yes, 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B offers parking.
Does 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B have a pool?
No, 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B does not have a pool.
Does 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B have accessible units?
No, 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B have units with air conditioning?
No, 15527 Admiralty Way Unit 1B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98037
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW
North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Similar Pages

North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 Bedrooms
North Lynnwood Apartments with BalconyNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Parking
North Lynnwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College