15303 14th PL W

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a beautiful home! Conveniently located to all major thorough ways making communing easy! The lower floor of this property has an Open Concept living area. Newly Renovated Kitchen with Quartz Countertops,New Cabinetry, Gas Stove, and Stainless Steel Appliances, and New Floors. The 2 floor features a Large Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceilings and 2 Walk In Closets! The 3 floor is a Huge Bright Loft Space which is perfect for an office or extra bedroom. This home has a Large 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, and Sprinkler System. Schedule a showing today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,600 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Initial 6 month lease with option to renew



Pet Policy: 1 Dog Allowed, 30lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,200 | Security Deposit $2,200 | $250 Document fee applies



