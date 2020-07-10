All apartments in North Lynnwood
Find more places like 15303 14th PL W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
15303 14th PL W
Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:44 AM

15303 14th PL W

15303 14th Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15303 14th Place West, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a beautiful home! Conveniently located to all major thorough ways making communing easy! The lower floor of this property has an Open Concept living area. Newly Renovated Kitchen with Quartz Countertops,New Cabinetry, Gas Stove, and Stainless Steel Appliances, and New Floors. The 2 floor features a Large Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceilings and 2 Walk In Closets! The 3 floor is a Huge Bright Loft Space which is perfect for an office or extra bedroom. This home has a Large 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, and Sprinkler System. Schedule a showing today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,600 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Initial 6 month lease with option to renew

Pet Policy: 1 Dog Allowed, 30lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,200 | Security Deposit $2,200 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Bonus Loft, Washer/Dryer, Garage, Disposal, Pantry in Kitchen, Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15303 14th PL W have any available units?
15303 14th PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15303 14th PL W have?
Some of 15303 14th PL W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15303 14th PL W currently offering any rent specials?
15303 14th PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15303 14th PL W pet-friendly?
Yes, 15303 14th PL W is pet friendly.
Does 15303 14th PL W offer parking?
Yes, 15303 14th PL W offers parking.
Does 15303 14th PL W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15303 14th PL W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15303 14th PL W have a pool?
No, 15303 14th PL W does not have a pool.
Does 15303 14th PL W have accessible units?
No, 15303 14th PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 15303 14th PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 15303 14th PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15303 14th PL W have units with air conditioning?
No, 15303 14th PL W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98037
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW
North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Similar Pages

North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 Bedrooms
North Lynnwood Apartments with BalconyNorth Lynnwood Dog Friendly Apartments
North Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College