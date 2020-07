Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home has hardwood floors, millwork, 6-panel doors and tile floors in the bath. Perfect for entertaining w/ its open floor plan, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a family room that looks out to the large deck and fully fenced level yard. New sod is being installed in the back yard next week! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including a spacious master w/ double closet & full bath.