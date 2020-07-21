15115 Ash Way

Amenities
Brand New 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances. Carport parking, Washer & Dryer, Air Conditioning.. Washer and Dryer
Brand new 26 Unit complex in a great Lynnwood location. Easy access to 1-5 & 1-405. Modern interiors featuring open floor plan, large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Washer/Dryer. Garage. This is a non-smoking property/complex. No Pets (no exceptions). 1st and $1,000 security deposit required. Last month's rent can be made in 6 payments. Please inquire by email for faster response. Thank you!