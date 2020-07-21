All apartments in North Lynnwood
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

15115 Ash Way

15115 Ash Way · No Longer Available
Location

15115 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Brand New 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances. Carport parking, Washer & Dryer, Air Conditioning.. Washer and Dryer
Brand new 26 Unit complex in a great Lynnwood location. Easy access to 1-5 & 1-405. Modern interiors featuring open floor plan, large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Washer/Dryer. Garage. This is a non-smoking property/complex. No Pets (no exceptions). 1st and $1,000 security deposit required. Last month's rent can be made in 6 payments. Please inquire by email for faster response. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15115 Ash Way have any available units?
15115 Ash Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15115 Ash Way have?
Some of 15115 Ash Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15115 Ash Way currently offering any rent specials?
15115 Ash Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15115 Ash Way pet-friendly?
No, 15115 Ash Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15115 Ash Way offer parking?
Yes, 15115 Ash Way offers parking.
Does 15115 Ash Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15115 Ash Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15115 Ash Way have a pool?
No, 15115 Ash Way does not have a pool.
Does 15115 Ash Way have accessible units?
No, 15115 Ash Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15115 Ash Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15115 Ash Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15115 Ash Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15115 Ash Way has units with air conditioning.
