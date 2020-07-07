15009 12th Pl W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Built in 2019

New 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliance. Each bedroom has its own private bath. 1-car garage parking.

Please inquire by email only.

Brand new 26 Unit complex in a great Lynnwood location. Easy access to 1-5 & 1-405. Modern interiors featuring open floor plan, large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Washer/Dryer. Garage.

This is a non-smoking property/complex. No Pets (no exceptions).

1st month's rent and $1,000 security deposit required up front. Last month's pre-paid rent can be made in 6 payments. Water and sewer are included in the rent. Power and Garbage service is the tenants responsibility.

Please inquire by email only. Thank you!