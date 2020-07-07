All apartments in North Lynnwood
15009 12th Pl W

Location

15009 12th Pl W, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2019
New 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome. Great Lynnwood location close to 1-5/405 and Alderwood Mall. Beautiful Interiors featuring granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel appliance. Each bedroom has its own private bath. 1-car garage parking.
Please inquire by email only.
Brand new 26 Unit complex in a great Lynnwood location. Easy access to 1-5 & 1-405. Modern interiors featuring open floor plan, large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Washer/Dryer. Garage.
This is a non-smoking property/complex. No Pets (no exceptions).
1st month's rent and $1,000 security deposit required up front. Last month's pre-paid rent can be made in 6 payments. Water and sewer are included in the rent. Power and Garbage service is the tenants responsibility.
Please inquire by email only. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15009 12th Pl W have any available units?
15009 12th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15009 12th Pl W have?
Some of 15009 12th Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15009 12th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
15009 12th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15009 12th Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 15009 12th Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15009 12th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 15009 12th Pl W offers parking.
Does 15009 12th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15009 12th Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15009 12th Pl W have a pool?
No, 15009 12th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 15009 12th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 15009 12th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 15009 12th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15009 12th Pl W has units with dishwashers.
Does 15009 12th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 15009 12th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.

