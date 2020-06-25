14931 23rd Pl. W.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious & private 4 bd 2.5 bth 2 car garage home w/fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 car garage home is getting new carpet installed and will be move in ready soon! On the main level you will find a large living room, dining room, family room, nook, open kitchen, large pantry, laundry room with full size washer and dryer and bath. Upstairs is the master suite with 5 piece master bath, walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and full size hall bathroom. The backyard is fully fenced and offers a patio and privacy to relax and play. This is a great home located in a great location close to shopping, I-5, bus lines, park and rides and so much more.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf



Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE4841398)