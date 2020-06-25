All apartments in North Lynnwood
14931 23rd Pl. W.
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

14931 23rd Pl. W.

14931 23rd Place West · No Longer Available
Location

14931 23rd Place West, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious & private 4 bd 2.5 bth 2 car garage home w/fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 car garage home is getting new carpet installed and will be move in ready soon! On the main level you will find a large living room, dining room, family room, nook, open kitchen, large pantry, laundry room with full size washer and dryer and bath. Upstairs is the master suite with 5 piece master bath, walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and full size hall bathroom. The backyard is fully fenced and offers a patio and privacy to relax and play. This is a great home located in a great location close to shopping, I-5, bus lines, park and rides and so much more.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE4841398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14931 23rd Pl. W. have any available units?
14931 23rd Pl. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 14931 23rd Pl. W. have?
Some of 14931 23rd Pl. W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14931 23rd Pl. W. currently offering any rent specials?
14931 23rd Pl. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14931 23rd Pl. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14931 23rd Pl. W. is pet friendly.
Does 14931 23rd Pl. W. offer parking?
Yes, 14931 23rd Pl. W. offers parking.
Does 14931 23rd Pl. W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14931 23rd Pl. W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14931 23rd Pl. W. have a pool?
No, 14931 23rd Pl. W. does not have a pool.
Does 14931 23rd Pl. W. have accessible units?
No, 14931 23rd Pl. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 14931 23rd Pl. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14931 23rd Pl. W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14931 23rd Pl. W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14931 23rd Pl. W. does not have units with air conditioning.
