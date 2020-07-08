All apartments in Normandy Park
Normandy Park, WA
16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A
16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A

16323 1st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

16323 1st Avenue South, Normandy Park, WA 98166

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Fantastic, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex property rental in Burien.

The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and a tile bathroom. A kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Electric heating is installed for climate control.

Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and electricity.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
There is an uncovered parking space with 2 spots.

This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Lakeview Park, Burien Off-Leash Dog Park, Moshier Park, and Town Square Park.

(RLNE5720288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A have any available units?
16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Normandy Park, WA.
What amenities does 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A have?
Some of 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A is pet friendly.
Does 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A offer parking?
Yes, 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A offers parking.
Does 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A have a pool?
No, 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A has units with air conditioning.

