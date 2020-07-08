16323 1ST AVE S Unit #A

Amenities

Fantastic, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex property rental in Burien.



The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and a tile bathroom. A kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Electric heating is installed for climate control.



Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and electricity.



Additional Details:

There is an uncovered parking space with 2 spots.



This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Lakeview Park, Burien Off-Leash Dog Park, Moshier Park, and Town Square Park.



