Home
/
Newcastle, WA
/
11444 Southeast 72nd Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 3:56 AM

11444 Southeast 72nd Street

11444 Southeast 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

11444 Southeast 72nd Street, Newcastle, WA 98056

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience HERE:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/909672?source=marketing

Newly remodeled home over 2,900 sq ft with excellent layout and located in an excellent neighborhood within walking distance to Hazelwood Elementary School. Enjoy newly refinished hardwood floor/carpet, master bedroom with en-suite bath, Large activity space on the lower level and new Kitchen/Bath. Kitchen comes with high end berzzatoni gas range and appliances, granite counter top and plenty of counter top/cabinet space. Home comes with AC, washer/dryer. Pet friendly ($30 pet rent applies). Utilities billed separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11444 Southeast 72nd Street have any available units?
11444 Southeast 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 11444 Southeast 72nd Street have?
Some of 11444 Southeast 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11444 Southeast 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
11444 Southeast 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11444 Southeast 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11444 Southeast 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 11444 Southeast 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 11444 Southeast 72nd Street offers parking.
Does 11444 Southeast 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11444 Southeast 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11444 Southeast 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 11444 Southeast 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 11444 Southeast 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 11444 Southeast 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11444 Southeast 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11444 Southeast 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11444 Southeast 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11444 Southeast 72nd Street has units with air conditioning.
