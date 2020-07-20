11444 Southeast 72nd Street

Amenities
Schedule a showing at your convenience HERE:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/909672?source=marketing
Newly remodeled home over 2,900 sq ft with excellent layout and located in an excellent neighborhood within walking distance to Hazelwood Elementary School. Enjoy newly refinished hardwood floor/carpet, master bedroom with en-suite bath, Large activity space on the lower level and new Kitchen/Bath. Kitchen comes with high end berzzatoni gas range and appliances, granite counter top and plenty of counter top/cabinet space. Home comes with AC, washer/dryer. Pet friendly ($30 pet rent applies). Utilities billed separately.