11444 Southeast 72nd Street

Newly remodeled home over 2,900 sq ft with excellent layout and located in an excellent neighborhood within walking distance to Hazelwood Elementary School. Enjoy newly refinished hardwood floor/carpet, master bedroom with en-suite bath, Large activity space on the lower level and new Kitchen/Bath. Kitchen comes with high end berzzatoni gas range and appliances, granite counter top and plenty of counter top/cabinet space. Home comes with AC, washer/dryer. Pet friendly ($30 pet rent applies). Utilities billed separately.