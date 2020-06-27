All apartments in Mukilteo
611 5th St 1

611 5th St
Location

611 5th St, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Mukilteo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old Town Mukilteo Apt. with view - Property Id: 132557

Beautiful 2 bedroom, one bath apartment with amazing views, private deck, picture windows, high ceilings and large closet space. Tons of natural light and view of the water from both bedrooms. Walk to beach, ferry, and restaurants. Recent remodel with new flooring, paint and cabinets. Convenient off street parking right outside your door for two cars. Full size washer and dryer in unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132557
Property Id 132557

(RLNE4977210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 5th St 1 have any available units?
611 5th St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 611 5th St 1 have?
Some of 611 5th St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 5th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
611 5th St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 5th St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 5th St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 611 5th St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 611 5th St 1 offers parking.
Does 611 5th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 5th St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 5th St 1 have a pool?
No, 611 5th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 611 5th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 611 5th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 611 5th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 5th St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 5th St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 5th St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
