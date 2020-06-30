Amenities

5004 99th St SW Available 05/01/20 Completely Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - This completely remodeled 4 bed 2 bath home in Harbour Pointe is perfect for your next home! It is within walking distance to 3 schools and has a large fully fenced yard ready for your summertime enjoyment. The upper floor includes 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms with plenty of warmth and comfort provided by the new custom gas fireplace that is made up of handpicked Spanish stone. The open floor plan adjoins the kitchen and family room. The lower floor has an additional family bonus room, a laundry room, and the 4th bedroom. All appliances are included. This is a non smoking/no pet property. KB/MD



No Pets Allowed



