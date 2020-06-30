All apartments in Mukilteo
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

5004 99th St SW

5004 99th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5004 99th Street Southwest, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
5004 99th St SW Available 05/01/20 Completely Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - This completely remodeled 4 bed 2 bath home in Harbour Pointe is perfect for your next home! It is within walking distance to 3 schools and has a large fully fenced yard ready for your summertime enjoyment. The upper floor includes 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms with plenty of warmth and comfort provided by the new custom gas fireplace that is made up of handpicked Spanish stone. The open floor plan adjoins the kitchen and family room. The lower floor has an additional family bonus room, a laundry room, and the 4th bedroom. All appliances are included. This is a non smoking/no pet property. KB/MD

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 99th St SW have any available units?
5004 99th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
Is 5004 99th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
5004 99th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 99th St SW pet-friendly?
No, 5004 99th St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 5004 99th St SW offer parking?
No, 5004 99th St SW does not offer parking.
Does 5004 99th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 99th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 99th St SW have a pool?
No, 5004 99th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 5004 99th St SW have accessible units?
No, 5004 99th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 99th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 99th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 99th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 99th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

