Mukilteo, WA
4826 Pointes Dr.
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

4826 Pointes Dr.

4826 Pointes Dr · No Longer Available
Mukilteo
Harbour Pointe
Apartments under $1,800
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Location

4826 Pointes Dr, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Harbour Point Townhome located at the Camden - An excellent unit in an excellent location! This newer townhouse style condo is located minutes to shopping, bus line and schools. Featuring two good size bedrooms with walk in closets and two and half bathrooms, high ceilings and open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hard wood floors, full size washer and dryer in separate utility room, and a comfortable southerly facing deck for relaxing at the end of the day. There is a separate formal dining area off the kitchen that has very open feel. The unit comes with a full one car garage open to a court yard with a separate entrance. Tenant pays all the utilities.

First, last and security deposit due at lease signing. No pets and no smoking. Call Steve 425-750-7310

(RLNE3199155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4826 Pointes Dr. have any available units?
4826 Pointes Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 4826 Pointes Dr. have?
Some of 4826 Pointes Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4826 Pointes Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4826 Pointes Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4826 Pointes Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4826 Pointes Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 4826 Pointes Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4826 Pointes Dr. offers parking.
Does 4826 Pointes Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4826 Pointes Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4826 Pointes Dr. have a pool?
No, 4826 Pointes Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4826 Pointes Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4826 Pointes Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4826 Pointes Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4826 Pointes Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4826 Pointes Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4826 Pointes Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
