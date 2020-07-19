4826 Pointes Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Harbour Point Townhome located at the Camden - An excellent unit in an excellent location! This newer townhouse style condo is located minutes to shopping, bus line and schools. Featuring two good size bedrooms with walk in closets and two and half bathrooms, high ceilings and open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hard wood floors, full size washer and dryer in separate utility room, and a comfortable southerly facing deck for relaxing at the end of the day. There is a separate formal dining area off the kitchen that has very open feel. The unit comes with a full one car garage open to a court yard with a separate entrance. Tenant pays all the utilities.



First, last and security deposit due at lease signing. No pets and no smoking. Call Steve 425-750-7310



(RLNE3199155)