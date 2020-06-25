10221 62nd PL W

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Beautifully maintained, quiet neighborhood home with peaceful mountain & ocean views from kitchen, living room & deck! Entrance features high wooden ceilings & large windows that let the natural light pour in. Mature trees surround home giving you a sense of privacy. Beautiful oak floors and LOTS of character make this a one-of-a-kind home. Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & beautiful wood cabinetry. Large deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco! 2 car garage with ample parking in driveway. Close proximity to freeways, restaurants & shopping! Fantastic, highly rated Mukilteo school district. Rent also includes yard maintenance!



9 month minimum lease. First, last and security deposit (equal to one months rent) due before move in. Last months rent negotiable based on strength of application. Home is professionally managed. Email us today for a questions or to schedule a showing, follow: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/e73f5a4d-2909-4f04-81b0-c14323d2f483



(RLNE3505737)