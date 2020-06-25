All apartments in Mukilteo
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

10221 62nd PL W

10221 62nd Place West · No Longer Available
Location

10221 62nd Place West, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
- Beautifully maintained, quiet neighborhood home with peaceful mountain & ocean views from kitchen, living room & deck! Entrance features high wooden ceilings & large windows that let the natural light pour in. Mature trees surround home giving you a sense of privacy. Beautiful oak floors and LOTS of character make this a one-of-a-kind home. Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & beautiful wood cabinetry. Large deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco! 2 car garage with ample parking in driveway. Close proximity to freeways, restaurants & shopping! Fantastic, highly rated Mukilteo school district. Rent also includes yard maintenance!

9 month minimum lease. First, last and security deposit (equal to one months rent) due before move in. Last months rent negotiable based on strength of application. Home is professionally managed. Email us today for a questions or to schedule a showing, follow: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/e73f5a4d-2909-4f04-81b0-c14323d2f483

(RLNE3505737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10221 62nd PL W have any available units?
10221 62nd PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 10221 62nd PL W have?
Some of 10221 62nd PL W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10221 62nd PL W currently offering any rent specials?
10221 62nd PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10221 62nd PL W pet-friendly?
Yes, 10221 62nd PL W is pet friendly.
Does 10221 62nd PL W offer parking?
Yes, 10221 62nd PL W offers parking.
Does 10221 62nd PL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10221 62nd PL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10221 62nd PL W have a pool?
No, 10221 62nd PL W does not have a pool.
Does 10221 62nd PL W have accessible units?
No, 10221 62nd PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 10221 62nd PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 10221 62nd PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10221 62nd PL W have units with air conditioning?
No, 10221 62nd PL W does not have units with air conditioning.
