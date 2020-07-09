3701 225th Place Southwest

Amenities

A backyard lovers dream! Wonderful split level home with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a large bonus room downstairs! Wonderful light through the kitchen and living room! Backyard is great for entertaining, along with an additional patio! Fruit trees and lots of potential come with the second level of the backyard! Two car garage with room for storage! Great location, close to restaurants and schools!



Pet Friendly!



We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living in the rental must complete the online application/screening.

- We require a credit score of 600+

- No bankruptcies in last 10 years

- No felony convictions

- Good rental history

- No evictions

- No "Co-Signer" Leases

- The monthly household gross income requirement is $5,100

- Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be attached to the online application

- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295 Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,295Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.