Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3701 225th Place Southwest

3701 225th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3701 225th Place Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cedar Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A backyard lovers dream! Wonderful split level home with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a large bonus room downstairs! Wonderful light through the kitchen and living room! Backyard is great for entertaining, along with an additional patio! Fruit trees and lots of potential come with the second level of the backyard! Two car garage with room for storage! Great location, close to restaurants and schools!

Pet Friendly!

We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living in the rental must complete the online application/screening.
- We require a credit score of 600+
- No bankruptcies in last 10 years
- No felony convictions
- Good rental history
- No evictions
- No "Co-Signer" Leases
- The monthly household gross income requirement is $5,100
- Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be attached to the online application
- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295 Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,295Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 225th Place Southwest have any available units?
3701 225th Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Is 3701 225th Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3701 225th Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 225th Place Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 225th Place Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3701 225th Place Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3701 225th Place Southwest offers parking.
Does 3701 225th Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 225th Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 225th Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 3701 225th Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3701 225th Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3701 225th Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 225th Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 225th Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 225th Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 225th Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

