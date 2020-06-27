All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated August 13 2019 at 1:47 AM

23912 59th PL W

23912 59th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

23912 59th Place West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This charming 4 Bedroom home is nicely located in a quiet Mountlake Terrace neighborhood. It features a large and Bright Kitchen perfect for cooking with lots of Cabinets & a great view of the Landscaped Fully Fenced Backyard. The home also has Brand New Carpet/Flooring throughout and was Recently Painted both inside and out. There is also a Storage Shed for tenant use, and an additional Large Storage Building/Work Shop that is available for rent as well for an additional $60 per month. Enjoy a quiet evening in this Hard to find 4 Bedroom Rambler!

Sorry No Pets - Please Remove Shoes or use Provided Shoe Sleeves when viewing the property

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,570 | No-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Please contact our Leasing Agent for Showings: 425.527.6553

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,190 Security Deposit $2,190 and Administrative fee applies, additional $60 for Large Storage/Work Shop Building (Standard 12 month lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23912 59th PL W have any available units?
23912 59th PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Is 23912 59th PL W currently offering any rent specials?
23912 59th PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23912 59th PL W pet-friendly?
Yes, 23912 59th PL W is pet friendly.
Does 23912 59th PL W offer parking?
No, 23912 59th PL W does not offer parking.
Does 23912 59th PL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23912 59th PL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23912 59th PL W have a pool?
No, 23912 59th PL W does not have a pool.
Does 23912 59th PL W have accessible units?
No, 23912 59th PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 23912 59th PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 23912 59th PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23912 59th PL W have units with air conditioning?
No, 23912 59th PL W does not have units with air conditioning.
