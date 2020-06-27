23912 59th PL W

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

This charming 4 Bedroom home is nicely located in a quiet Mountlake Terrace neighborhood. It features a large and Bright Kitchen perfect for cooking with lots of Cabinets & a great view of the Landscaped Fully Fenced Backyard. The home also has Brand New Carpet/Flooring throughout and was Recently Painted both inside and out. There is also a Storage Shed for tenant use, and an additional Large Storage Building/Work Shop that is available for rent as well for an additional $60 per month. Enjoy a quiet evening in this Hard to find 4 Bedroom Rambler!



Sorry No Pets - Please Remove Shoes or use Provided Shoe Sleeves when viewing the property



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,570 | No-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)



Please contact our Leasing Agent for Showings: 425.527.6553



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,190 Security Deposit $2,190 and Administrative fee applies, additional $60 for Large Storage/Work Shop Building (Standard 12 month lease)