Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Single family in Mountlake Terrace - Minutes to I-5, park-n-ride and shopping. Home has been features custom paint, updated kitchen with granite counters and new flooring thru-out. Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and is on an over-sized private fully fenced yard. Owner is looking for a one year lease.



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/5beeedf0c9

Questions: Call Heidi (425) 954-7661



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4518481)