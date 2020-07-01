21311 48th Ave W

Amenities

Spacious room available for rent in a newly build townhome with big attached walking closet and private bath room with another small closet. The apartment is situated in a secure gated community.



Room feature:

1. The room is private away from the rest of the house and it is close to the main entrance of the house, very comfortable and pleasant.

2. It has it's own big closet.

3. Private Bathroom.

4. Private patio with lawn.

5. Parking available in Garage and also in front of the garage.

6. Available Bed/Mattress with it.

7. All the big stores(Fred Mayer,Costco, Alderwood Mall, restaurants) are located within 1.5 miles. Transit center to Seattle downtown and other places is quite near to my place.

8. The household is no smoking, smoking outside is fine though.

9. Wifi available(free).



*Available: January 1st.

*Rent $775 a month(including utility)

*First month's rent and security deposit of $300 due at move in.



Prefer 6-12 months of leasing agreement.



Feel free to contact us anytime if you have any questions or would like to come tour the room. Most easily reached by call/text but emails work as well.



About myself:

I am software professional and live upstairs with my wife in this townhome.