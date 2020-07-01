All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:10 AM

21311 48th Ave W

21311 48th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

21311 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cascade View

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious room available for rent in a newly build townhome with big attached walking closet and private bath room with another small closet. The apartment is situated in a secure gated community.

Room feature:
1. The room is private away from the rest of the house and it is close to the main entrance of the house, very comfortable and pleasant.
2. It has it's own big closet.
3. Private Bathroom.
4. Private patio with lawn.
5. Parking available in Garage and also in front of the garage.
6. Available Bed/Mattress with it.
7. All the big stores(Fred Mayer,Costco, Alderwood Mall, restaurants) are located within 1.5 miles. Transit center to Seattle downtown and other places is quite near to my place.
8. The household is no smoking, smoking outside is fine though.
9. Wifi available(free).

*Available: January 1st.
*Rent $775 a month(including utility)
*First month's rent and security deposit of $300 due at move in.

Prefer 6-12 months of leasing agreement.

Feel free to contact us anytime if you have any questions or would like to come tour the room. Most easily reached by call/text but emails work as well.

About myself:
I am software professional and live upstairs with my wife in this townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21311 48th Ave W have any available units?
21311 48th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Is 21311 48th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
21311 48th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21311 48th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 21311 48th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 21311 48th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 21311 48th Ave W offers parking.
Does 21311 48th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21311 48th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21311 48th Ave W have a pool?
No, 21311 48th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 21311 48th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 21311 48th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 21311 48th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 21311 48th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21311 48th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 21311 48th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

