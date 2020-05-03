All apartments in Mirrormont
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

13831 232nd Ave SE

13831 232nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

13831 232nd Avenue Southeast, Mirrormont, WA 98027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Stunning Estate Home in Beautiful Four Lakes Community - Issaquah - Award winning Issaquah school district, close to shops, theatres, restaurants and easy commute to I-90, Hwy 18.

This stunning estate home, only minutes from downtown Issaquah, is in the private Four Creeks community. It's been extensively remodeled and beautifully maintained. The park-like setting includes a babbling waterfall feature next to a red brick patio, mature landscaping for year round color, surrounded by nature and backing onto a greenbelt.The home features gleaming hardwood floors, white millwork and crown molding, chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, double ovens, 6 burner gas cooktop, quartz counters, enormous kitchen island with seating and tons of storage. The formal living room features a wood burning fireplace with brick hearth and a large picture window overlooking the water feature. Both the formal living room and dining room will accommodate entertaining for a crowd. The large family room just off the kitchen features a second cozy fireplace and is big enough for everyone on Seahawks Sunday. Also on the main floor is a spacious den, perfect for a home office or guest room. The master bedroom on the second floor is king sized with huge walk in closet and a private deck perfect for morning coffee overlooking your oasis. The remodeled master bathroom boasts double sinks, quartz counters and custom tile work. Also on this level is the remodeled main bathroom plus two additional bedrooms, both with large closets plus a "secret" room off one bedroom. The house features an enormous deck surrounded by nature for a country feel yet is only minutes to the restaurants and entertainment of downtown Issaquah making it the best of both worlds. Completing the outdoor features is a children's playset, and large garden shed.

For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com.

Terms: First month's rent of $3500, refundable security deposit of $3500; no smoking, prefer no pets. Applications are available at wpmsouth.com. Application fee is $40 per person and non-refundable

(RLNE5740176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13831 232nd Ave SE have any available units?
13831 232nd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mirrormont, WA.
What amenities does 13831 232nd Ave SE have?
Some of 13831 232nd Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13831 232nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
13831 232nd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13831 232nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 13831 232nd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mirrormont.
Does 13831 232nd Ave SE offer parking?
No, 13831 232nd Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 13831 232nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13831 232nd Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13831 232nd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 13831 232nd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 13831 232nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 13831 232nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13831 232nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13831 232nd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13831 232nd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13831 232nd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

