Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

186 Apartments for rent in Minnehaha, WA with garages

Minnehaha apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
3501 NE 61st way
3501 NE 61st Way, Minnehaha, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1668 sqft
3501 NE 61st way Available 08/15/20 New Model Home! Never been lived in! - Come see this brand new never lived in home with 4 BR/2.5 BA! With this home you will enjoy laminate flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
6005 NE 57th Place
6005 Northeast 57th Place, Minnehaha, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2036 sqft
6005 NE 57th Place Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous 4BD Home in Desirable Van Mall Community! Open Floor Plan, Beautiful Finishes, and More! - Don't miss out on this one! This beautiful 4BD home is located in the Alder Creek neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Minnehaha
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
4 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
9 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
$
11 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
$
6 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 05:32 PM
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
2616 E 18th Street
2616 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1040 sqft
2616 E 18th Street Available 08/05/20 Duplex near Clark College! - Duplex, 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Living room with fireplace and deck. Kitchen with eating area and is equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Ogden
2712 NE Burton Road
2712 Northeast Burton Road, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1226 sqft
Desirable 3BR ranch, large yard, Great central location. Double car garage. - You will enjoy the convenient location of this home near the Mall area. You will be able to stroll to stores, theaters, restaurants and most other services.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Bagley Downs
5900 NE 35 CIRCLE
5900 Northeast 35th Circle, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
874 sqft
2 BEDROOM HIDEAWAY W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ONE LEVEL! PET OK.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
7506 NE 52nd Street
7506 Northeast 52nd Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1345 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse near Vancouver Mall! - Two Story Townhouse. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, living room with gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
7641 Northeast 62nd Street
7641 Northeast 62nd Street, Walnut Grove, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1971 sqft
This beautiful three bedroom 2.5 bath plus office was built in 2018 and features 1971 square feet of living space. Main floor features hard wood flooring. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bagley Downs
4001 Plomondon St
4001 Plomondon Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
882 sqft
Cute one level townhome style condo - PRIOR TO SCHEDULING ANY SHOWING APPOINTMENTS, PLEASE REVIEW OUR RENTAL CRITERIA INFORMATION FOUND UNDER THE TENANT TAB OF OUR WEBSITE. ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.
Results within 5 miles of Minnehaha
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
11 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Cascade Park
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,493
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
6 Units Available
Esther Short
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
2 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Minnehaha, WA

Minnehaha apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

