Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

2760 Comet Street

2760 Comet St · No Longer Available
Location

2760 Comet St, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

Milton 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom town home. Great property for lease NOW! - Welcome home to this light and bright town home located in Milton area. The open floor plan invites you in to enjoy a warm gas fireplace and open kitchen ready to create great meals! The living and dining room floors are "pergo" type product, gas fireplace with TV alcove to enjoy and view from the kitchen area as well. The kitchen has a nice large peninsula for a few bar stools or chairs to view the chef cooking! Good counter space and pantry area. Half bath on this floor. Access from the 2 car large garage area to the home from inside the home. The second floor offers a large master suite with great sitting area and holds a king size bed, full bathroom and a walk in closet. Laundry on this floor as well. Two more bedrooms and a full bath off the other side of the 2nd floor. This is a must see to appreciate home. The private rear yard and patio area for BBQ's and enjoying the afternoon sun. The town home is located close to shopping and restaurants in the area. Please call to tour this home please Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty(206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591
Leasing Cell (Misty): (206) 841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4730342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

