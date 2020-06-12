/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
179 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1118 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Last updated June 12 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
920 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Mill Creek
80 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
998 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Creek
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Silver Lake
10 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
928 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 124th St SE #N7
115 124th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
941 sqft
115 124th St SE #N7 - (FOR RENT) Beautiful townhouse at Hampton Park!! The interior includes 2 big bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a fireplace. New tiles in entryway, kitchen and bathrooms. New sinks in all bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4418 135th Pl. SE #4
4418 135th Pl SE, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
4418 135th Pl. SE #4 Available 07/01/20 Mill Creek - Townhome - Available on July 1st - Stunning Townhouse in peaceful, beautiful courtyard setting! Open kitchen with island, SS appliances w/all the upgrades offered incl.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
2001 120th Pl SE #7-304
2001 120th Place Southeast, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1087 sqft
Silver Lake Condo - This well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is nestled on the third floor of the desirable Shoreside community which is conveniently located close to Silver Lake.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Creek
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westmont
7 Units Available
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westmont
8 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westmont
9 Units Available
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
849 sqft
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1039 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Everett Mall South
15 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
915 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
