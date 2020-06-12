/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
123 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA
Verified
1 of 47
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1118 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
920 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Mill Creek
80 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
4 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
998 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Creek
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
998 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
957 sqft
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4418 135th Pl. SE #4
4418 135th Pl SE, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
4418 135th Pl. SE #4 Available 07/01/20 Mill Creek - Townhome - Available on July 1st - Stunning Townhouse in peaceful, beautiful courtyard setting! Open kitchen with island, SS appliances w/all the upgrades offered incl.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
2001 120th Pl SE #7-304
2001 120th Place Southeast, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1087 sqft
Silver Lake Condo - This well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is nestled on the third floor of the desirable Shoreside community which is conveniently located close to Silver Lake.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Creek
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1050 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1022 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Cascade View
11 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1013 sqft
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
15 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1209 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Westmont
10 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
$
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
Holly
20 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
965 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1181 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Everett Mall South
32 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
