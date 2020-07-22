All apartments in Mill Creek
Find more places like 4023 134th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek, WA
/
4023 134th Pl SE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

4023 134th Pl SE

4023 134th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4023 134th Street Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
PENDING APPLICATION!!! Beautiful Newer Home in Desirable Mill Creek! - Beautiful newer home in Mill Creek. This beautiful home has a great open kitchen with tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and eating area off kitchen. Bright formal dinning room and living room with cozy gas fire place. There are three bedrooms upstairs, a bonus room, large master with spacious master bath, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Two car garage and fully fenced yard.

SQ FT: 2,341
YEAR BUILT: 2006
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Westfield Park

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Penny Creek
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway
HIGH SCHOOL: Henry M Jackson
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Cats, dogs under 20lbs. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2150
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4529917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 134th Pl SE have any available units?
4023 134th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 4023 134th Pl SE have?
Some of 4023 134th Pl SE's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 134th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
4023 134th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 134th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 134th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 4023 134th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 4023 134th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 4023 134th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 134th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 134th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 4023 134th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 4023 134th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 4023 134th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 134th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 134th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4023 134th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4023 134th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr
Mill Creek, WA 98012
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd
Mill Creek, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Mill Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMill Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mill Creek 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMill Creek Apartments with Gyms
Mill Creek Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College