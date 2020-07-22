4023 134th Pl SE

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

PENDING APPLICATION!!! Beautiful Newer Home in Desirable Mill Creek! - Beautiful newer home in Mill Creek. This beautiful home has a great open kitchen with tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and eating area off kitchen. Bright formal dinning room and living room with cozy gas fire place. There are three bedrooms upstairs, a bonus room, large master with spacious master bath, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Two car garage and fully fenced yard.



SQ FT: 2,341

YEAR BUILT: 2006

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Westfield Park



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Penny Creek

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway

HIGH SCHOOL: Henry M Jackson

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Cats, dogs under 20lbs. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2150

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $400

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE4529917)