4023 134th Pl SE

PENDING APPLICATION!!! Beautiful Newer Home in Desirable Mill Creek! - Beautiful newer home in Mill Creek. This beautiful home has a great open kitchen with tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and eating area off kitchen. Bright formal dinning room and living room with cozy gas fire place. There are three bedrooms upstairs, a bonus room, large master with spacious master bath, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Two car garage and fully fenced yard.
SQ FT: 2,341
YEAR BUILT: 2006
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Westfield Park
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Penny Creek
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway
HIGH SCHOOL: Henry M Jackson
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Cats, dogs under 20lbs. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2150
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
