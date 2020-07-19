2614 - 161st Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Spacious 4 Bedroom in Mill Creek! - Welcome to the Highlands at Mill Creek where there is now a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home available! This fantastic 2 story home has a spacious floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, 2 fireplaces and a huge kitchen. Tons of cabinet and storage space. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and five piece bathroom set up. Fully enclosed back yard with deck. 2 car attached garage and washer/ dryer. Rent includes yard care, tenants pay all utilities. No pets or smoking please!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4658589)