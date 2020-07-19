All apartments in Mill Creek
Mill Creek, WA
2614 - 161st Street SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2614 - 161st Street SE

2614 161st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2614 161st Street Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Spacious 4 Bedroom in Mill Creek! - Welcome to the Highlands at Mill Creek where there is now a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home available! This fantastic 2 story home has a spacious floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, 2 fireplaces and a huge kitchen. Tons of cabinet and storage space. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and five piece bathroom set up. Fully enclosed back yard with deck. 2 car attached garage and washer/ dryer. Rent includes yard care, tenants pay all utilities. No pets or smoking please!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4658589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 - 161st Street SE have any available units?
2614 - 161st Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 2614 - 161st Street SE have?
Some of 2614 - 161st Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 - 161st Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
2614 - 161st Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 - 161st Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 2614 - 161st Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek.
Does 2614 - 161st Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 2614 - 161st Street SE offers parking.
Does 2614 - 161st Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 - 161st Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 - 161st Street SE have a pool?
No, 2614 - 161st Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 2614 - 161st Street SE have accessible units?
No, 2614 - 161st Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 - 161st Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 - 161st Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 - 161st Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 - 161st Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
