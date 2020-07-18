1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

3 Bedroom plus Loft in Bothell Available NOW!!! - Check out the virtual tour here:

https://kuula.co/share/collection/7lzCJ?fs=1&vr=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1



This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath Bothell home in the Ponds community is an amazing 2 story living space with pond, trail, mountain and sunset views! Enjoy the contemporary townhome that features all the luxury finishes including premium textured laminate hardwood floors on the main, beautiful cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and A/C!!! Master spa-like retreat includes walk in closet. High ceilings, an abundance amount of natural sunlight, beautiful details throughout and 2 car garage.



The Ponds is close to Mill Creek Town Center and Martha Lake are also less than two miles away, and you'll also appreciate easy access to I-405!



6 to 9 month lease options! Tenant pays all utilities.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2950.00

-Deposit: $2950.00 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



(RLNE5914361)