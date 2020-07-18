All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2

1621 Seattle Hill Rd · (425) 466-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1621 Seattle Hill Rd, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom plus Loft in Bothell Available NOW!!! - Check out the virtual tour here:
https://kuula.co/share/collection/7lzCJ?fs=1&vr=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1

This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath Bothell home in the Ponds community is an amazing 2 story living space with pond, trail, mountain and sunset views! Enjoy the contemporary townhome that features all the luxury finishes including premium textured laminate hardwood floors on the main, beautiful cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and A/C!!! Master spa-like retreat includes walk in closet. High ceilings, an abundance amount of natural sunlight, beautiful details throughout and 2 car garage.

The Ponds is close to Mill Creek Town Center and Martha Lake are also less than two miles away, and you'll also appreciate easy access to I-405!

6 to 9 month lease options! Tenant pays all utilities.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2950.00
-Deposit: $2950.00 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.

(RLNE5914361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 have any available units?
1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 have?
Some of 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek.
Does 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 offers parking.
Does 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 have a pool?
No, 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 have accessible units?
No, 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2 has units with air conditioning.
