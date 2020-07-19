Amenities

14007 32nd Drive SE Available 04/06/19 Mill Creek Home - Available April 6th! Located in popular Northpointe Circle this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has the space and convenience you crave. High paneled wainscoting lines the entry hall to the open main floor living space. Living room, dining room and kitchen seamlessly flow one to the other. Gas fireplace for cozy days or evenings. Well equipped kitchen including a gas range. Breakfast island with stools already provided! Upstairs is the master suite with east-facing windows and a large five piece master bathroom plus a walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Convenient second floor laundry. The fully fenced back yard has a sunny patio. Two-car attached garage. Sorry, no smoking. One cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with a $500 refundable pet deposit.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA, at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, or (206) 551-9589.



