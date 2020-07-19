All apartments in Mill Creek
Find more places like 14007 32nd Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek, WA
/
14007 32nd Drive SE
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:06 AM

14007 32nd Drive SE

14007 32nd Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14007 32nd Dr SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14007 32nd Drive SE Available 04/06/19 Mill Creek Home - Available April 6th! Located in popular Northpointe Circle this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has the space and convenience you crave. High paneled wainscoting lines the entry hall to the open main floor living space. Living room, dining room and kitchen seamlessly flow one to the other. Gas fireplace for cozy days or evenings. Well equipped kitchen including a gas range. Breakfast island with stools already provided! Upstairs is the master suite with east-facing windows and a large five piece master bathroom plus a walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Convenient second floor laundry. The fully fenced back yard has a sunny patio. Two-car attached garage. Sorry, no smoking. One cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with a $500 refundable pet deposit.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA, at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #millcreekhomesforlease #millcreekrentals

(RLNE3800678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14007 32nd Drive SE have any available units?
14007 32nd Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 14007 32nd Drive SE have?
Some of 14007 32nd Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14007 32nd Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
14007 32nd Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14007 32nd Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14007 32nd Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 14007 32nd Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 14007 32nd Drive SE offers parking.
Does 14007 32nd Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14007 32nd Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14007 32nd Drive SE have a pool?
No, 14007 32nd Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 14007 32nd Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 14007 32nd Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14007 32nd Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14007 32nd Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14007 32nd Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14007 32nd Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd
Mill Creek, WA 98208
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98012
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr
Mill Creek, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Mill Creek 1 BedroomsMill Creek 2 Bedrooms
Mill Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMill Creek Apartments with Gyms
Mill Creek Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College