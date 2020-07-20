All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

13426 32nd Dr Se

13426 32nd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

13426 32nd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b73392c085 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b73392c085 Fantastic tri-level Mill Creek home! Upon entrance you are greeted with vaulted ceilings, large bay window with neighborhood views, gas fireplace, and beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen features updated appliances and plenty of cupboard and counter space. The kitchen flows to the large deck, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the northwest summers. Upstairs features the master bedroom, and two guest bedrooms. The master bathroom comes a 5-piece and a walk in closet. Lower level bonus room makes the perfect space for additional entertaining and family. Lower level also includes a half bath, laundry room, and patio. The home comes with a two-car garage, fully fenced backyard that has been beautifully maintained. The location of this home is ideal! Located in a quiet neighborhood in a excellent city. Within minutes you have numerous options for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Mill Creek Town Center is only minutes away, and the Alderwood and Everett Malls are only a short drive. Great school district with highly sought after elementary and high school. The home is available now. Please respond to the listing by email if you are interested. Thank you! It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13426 32nd Dr Se have any available units?
13426 32nd Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 13426 32nd Dr Se have?
Some of 13426 32nd Dr Se's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13426 32nd Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
13426 32nd Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13426 32nd Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 13426 32nd Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 13426 32nd Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 13426 32nd Dr Se offers parking.
Does 13426 32nd Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13426 32nd Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13426 32nd Dr Se have a pool?
No, 13426 32nd Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 13426 32nd Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 13426 32nd Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 13426 32nd Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 13426 32nd Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13426 32nd Dr Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 13426 32nd Dr Se does not have units with air conditioning.
