2630 171st St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled May's Pond split level - Property Id: 110181



Beautifully remodeled May's Pond split level features 4 bedrooms 2 full baths, vaulted ceilings and over 1700 sq ft of living space. Kitchen includes quartz counters, under mount sink, stainless steel appliances and soft close cabinets. Bathrooms have tile showers with mosaic and under mount sink. Quality remodel with upgraded trim and 3 panel doors through out the home. Large deck great for entertaining and big level lot with RV/Boat parking.

You will have very easy access to highway I-5 and 405 when commuting to work!

No Pets Allowed. If interested please drop an email.

* Valid photo ID & proof of income are needed for the application.

* Credit check required for all adult occupants.

* Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the complete application packages from all members of the group are received.

Tenant responsible for electricity/gas/water/sewer/utilities and yard maintenance. Tenants must have a minimum credit score of 700

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110181

Property Id 110181



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4800957)