2630 171st St SE
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

2630 171st St SE

2630 171st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2630 171st Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled May's Pond split level - Property Id: 110181

Beautifully remodeled May's Pond split level features 4 bedrooms 2 full baths, vaulted ceilings and over 1700 sq ft of living space. Kitchen includes quartz counters, under mount sink, stainless steel appliances and soft close cabinets. Bathrooms have tile showers with mosaic and under mount sink. Quality remodel with upgraded trim and 3 panel doors through out the home. Large deck great for entertaining and big level lot with RV/Boat parking.
You will have very easy access to highway I-5 and 405 when commuting to work!
No Pets Allowed. If interested please drop an email.
* Valid photo ID & proof of income are needed for the application.
* Credit check required for all adult occupants.
* Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the complete application packages from all members of the group are received.
Tenant responsible for electricity/gas/water/sewer/utilities and yard maintenance. Tenants must have a minimum credit score of 700
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110181
Property Id 110181

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4800957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 171st St SE have any available units?
2630 171st St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 2630 171st St SE have?
Some of 2630 171st St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 171st St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2630 171st St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 171st St SE pet-friendly?
No, 2630 171st St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 2630 171st St SE offer parking?
Yes, 2630 171st St SE offers parking.
Does 2630 171st St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 171st St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 171st St SE have a pool?
No, 2630 171st St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2630 171st St SE have accessible units?
No, 2630 171st St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 171st St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 171st St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 171st St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 171st St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
