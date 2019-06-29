Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors all utils included garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2532 172nd Pl. SE Available 07/05/19 Duplex in Bothell - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Completely remodeled. Ground floor unit. Exterior and Garage entrance, 1 car garage parking and additional off street parking space. Wood flooring,New Appliances New Cherry wood cabinets, New range, Quartz Granite counter top, New Front load stack dryer/washer, Wood burning Fireplace to keep you cozy in winters. On demand hot water system supply endless hot. Walking distance's outdoor swimming pool Great neighborhood, Beautifully landscaped sunny back yard. Sorry no pets.

Contact listing agent teamlisa@rpapm.com

Apply at rentseattle.com $45 per adult occupant



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/6c2bec3070

- Questions: Call Lisa 206-577-0581



No Pets Allowed



