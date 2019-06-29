Amenities
2532 172nd Pl. SE Available 07/05/19 Duplex in Bothell - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Completely remodeled. Ground floor unit. Exterior and Garage entrance, 1 car garage parking and additional off street parking space. Wood flooring,New Appliances New Cherry wood cabinets, New range, Quartz Granite counter top, New Front load stack dryer/washer, Wood burning Fireplace to keep you cozy in winters. On demand hot water system supply endless hot. Walking distance's outdoor swimming pool Great neighborhood, Beautifully landscaped sunny back yard. Sorry no pets.
Contact listing agent teamlisa@rpapm.com
Apply at rentseattle.com $45 per adult occupant
- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/6c2bec3070
- Questions: Call Lisa 206-577-0581
No Pets Allowed
