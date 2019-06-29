All apartments in Mill Creek East
2532 172nd Pl. SE

2532 172nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2532 172nd Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2532 172nd Pl. SE Available 07/05/19 Duplex in Bothell - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Completely remodeled. Ground floor unit. Exterior and Garage entrance, 1 car garage parking and additional off street parking space. Wood flooring,New Appliances New Cherry wood cabinets, New range, Quartz Granite counter top, New Front load stack dryer/washer, Wood burning Fireplace to keep you cozy in winters. On demand hot water system supply endless hot. Walking distance's outdoor swimming pool Great neighborhood, Beautifully landscaped sunny back yard. Sorry no pets.
Contact listing agent teamlisa@rpapm.com
Apply at rentseattle.com $45 per adult occupant

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/6c2bec3070
- Questions: Call Lisa 206-577-0581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2875321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 172nd Pl. SE have any available units?
2532 172nd Pl. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 2532 172nd Pl. SE have?
Some of 2532 172nd Pl. SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 172nd Pl. SE currently offering any rent specials?
2532 172nd Pl. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 172nd Pl. SE pet-friendly?
No, 2532 172nd Pl. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 2532 172nd Pl. SE offer parking?
Yes, 2532 172nd Pl. SE offers parking.
Does 2532 172nd Pl. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 172nd Pl. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 172nd Pl. SE have a pool?
Yes, 2532 172nd Pl. SE has a pool.
Does 2532 172nd Pl. SE have accessible units?
No, 2532 172nd Pl. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 172nd Pl. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 172nd Pl. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 172nd Pl. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 172nd Pl. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
