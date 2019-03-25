All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 2426 Stafford Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
2426 Stafford Way
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM

2426 Stafford Way

2426 Stafford Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2426 Stafford Way, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful family home w/4 beds with natural light throughout - This featured home is located in a beautiful and family oriented neighborhood. The inviting bright kitchen includes an convenience island, all appliances and a door to two car garage.The spacious open living room is filled with natural light throughout the day. 4 bed rooms are located on the top floor separate from common living area. The main bedroom has a full bath and walk-in closet. Also Utility room/washer and dryer is located on the upper floor along with bedrooms.

Excellent school district any family wants! beautiful park just minutes away from your doorstep! Close to shopping, restaurants & easy freeway access.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim for showing. You can reach us at 206.601.8836 or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com

(RLNE2798549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Stafford Way have any available units?
2426 Stafford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
Is 2426 Stafford Way currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Stafford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Stafford Way pet-friendly?
No, 2426 Stafford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 2426 Stafford Way offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Stafford Way offers parking.
Does 2426 Stafford Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2426 Stafford Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Stafford Way have a pool?
No, 2426 Stafford Way does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Stafford Way have accessible units?
No, 2426 Stafford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Stafford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Stafford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 Stafford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2426 Stafford Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College