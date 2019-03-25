2426 Stafford Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful family home w/4 beds with natural light throughout - This featured home is located in a beautiful and family oriented neighborhood. The inviting bright kitchen includes an convenience island, all appliances and a door to two car garage.The spacious open living room is filled with natural light throughout the day. 4 bed rooms are located on the top floor separate from common living area. The main bedroom has a full bath and walk-in closet. Also Utility room/washer and dryer is located on the upper floor along with bedrooms.



Excellent school district any family wants! beautiful park just minutes away from your doorstep! Close to shopping, restaurants & easy freeway access.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim for showing. You can reach us at 206.601.8836 or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com



(RLNE2798549)