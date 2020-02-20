19228 37th Dr SE

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath new home in Bothell's The "Trinity" at Bear Creek Heights. All of the bedrooms are located upstairs which includes a large master with an oversized master bath. Main floor offers a large open kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless appliances, a sit up bar and a gas stove. Fully fenced yard, with gas built in the fireplace on the back deck. Close to schools, shopping and more. A MUST SEE!



Lease Terms: 1st and 1 months rent security deposit, 12-15 month lease, Non smoking property, No pets allowed.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.