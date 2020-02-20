All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated February 20 2020 at 7:12 PM

19228 37th Dr SE

19228 37th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19228 37th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath new home in Bothell's The "Trinity" at Bear Creek Heights. All of the bedrooms are located upstairs which includes a large master with an oversized master bath. Main floor offers a large open kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless appliances, a sit up bar and a gas stove. Fully fenced yard, with gas built in the fireplace on the back deck. Close to schools, shopping and more. A MUST SEE!

Lease Terms: 1st and 1 months rent security deposit, 12-15 month lease, Non smoking property, No pets allowed.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19228 37th Dr SE have any available units?
19228 37th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 19228 37th Dr SE have?
Some of 19228 37th Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19228 37th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
19228 37th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19228 37th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 19228 37th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 19228 37th Dr SE offer parking?
No, 19228 37th Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 19228 37th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19228 37th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19228 37th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 19228 37th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 19228 37th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 19228 37th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19228 37th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19228 37th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19228 37th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19228 37th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

