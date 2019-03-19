All apartments in Mill Creek East
18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106

18903 Bothell Everett Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

18903 Bothell Everett Hwy, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 206-482-2179. Tour now http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9xTAhCvsiM Don't miss out on this Mill creek area 3 bed 2 bath town home! 1 bed with patio and full bath on main and 2 beds 1 full bath on second level. Lots of extra storage upstairs! Just MINUTES from 1-405, I-5, shopping, restaurants, businesses - and only BLOCKS from beautiful PUGET SOUND!!!! Rent: $1,995.00/month deposit is equal to the rent, plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered case by case ONLY w/approval, deposit &amp;amp; pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp;amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 have any available units?
18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 have?
Some of 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 currently offering any rent specials?
18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 is pet friendly.
Does 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 offer parking?
No, 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 does not offer parking.
Does 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 have a pool?
No, 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 does not have a pool.
Does 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 have accessible units?
No, 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 does not have accessible units.
Does 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106 does not have units with air conditioning.
