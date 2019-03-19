18903 Bothell Everett Hwy J106

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 206-482-2179. Tour now http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9xTAhCvsiM Don't miss out on this Mill creek area 3 bed 2 bath town home! 1 bed with patio and full bath on main and 2 beds 1 full bath on second level. Lots of extra storage upstairs! Just MINUTES from 1-405, I-5, shopping, restaurants, businesses - and only BLOCKS from beautiful PUGET SOUND!!!! Rent: $1,995.00/month deposit is equal to the rent, plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered case by case ONLY w/approval, deposit &amp; pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.