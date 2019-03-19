18133 40th Drive Southeast

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious floor plan, main level bedroom w/ 3/4 bath. Granite kitchen, large island, Butlers pantry, hardwood floors & spacious family room . Upstairs boasts oversized master suite, w/ 5 piece bath & walk-in closet, 3 more generous bedrooms, main bath w/ double sinks. 12 month lease & online application system. Pets case by case.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.