All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 18133 40th Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
18133 40th Drive Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18133 40th Drive Southeast

18133 40th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18133 40th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious floor plan, main level bedroom w/ 3/4 bath. Granite kitchen, large island, Butlers pantry, hardwood floors & spacious family room . Upstairs boasts oversized master suite, w/ 5 piece bath & walk-in closet, 3 more generous bedrooms, main bath w/ double sinks. 12 month lease & online application system. Pets case by case.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18133 40th Drive Southeast have any available units?
18133 40th Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18133 40th Drive Southeast have?
Some of 18133 40th Drive Southeast's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18133 40th Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
18133 40th Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18133 40th Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 18133 40th Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 18133 40th Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 18133 40th Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 18133 40th Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18133 40th Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18133 40th Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 18133 40th Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 18133 40th Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 18133 40th Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 18133 40th Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 18133 40th Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18133 40th Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 18133 40th Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College