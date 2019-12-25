Amenities

18107 34th DR SE Available 01/24/20 AVAILABLE JAN 24 2020 (NO EARLIER) LUXURY 5 BED, 3 BATH BOTHELL HOUSE FOR RENT W DESIGNER FINISHES! - *AVAILABLE JANUARY 24 2020 (no options for earlier dates) $2995/month rent plus utilities*

*5 bed, Office, 3 bath, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, 2858 SF*

*First month's rent ($2995) and security deposit ($2995) due upon move in; Air Conditioning!*

*NO PETS*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This spacious, custom home offers a great floor plan with 5 bedrooms, office, and 3 bathrooms in a great Bothell/Mill Creek community within the acclaimed Northshore School District. Built in 2014 with high end finishes and it is in perfect shape.



AVAILABLE JANUARY 24 2020 (no options for earlier dates). The home greets you with a grand 14-foot entry and carries on with vaulted ceilings throughout. A gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, high end stainless steel GE appliances, gas range, tile backsplash, wood floors, granite countertops, custom light fixtures, seamless country sink, walk in pantry, and lots of windows providing great natural light! The living room, dining room, and kitchen create one great room with a stunning fireplace that is perfect for families and entertaining. The office, laundry room, and full bathroom are all on main floor. The upper level features all 5 bedrooms as well as 2 full bathrooms. Bedrooms are all large with sizable closets and custom shelf systems. The master retreat is very spacious with a coffered ceiling highlighted by a 5-piece on suite bathroom with luxurious finishes, soaking tub and giant walk-in closet. Home also has AC!



AVAILABLE JANUARY 24 2020 (no options for earlier dates). Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Bothell has to offer. Large flat lot is fully fenced and has big backyard with fabricated grass for easy maintenance. Yard has very nice wood gazebo great for family dinner and get-togethers. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Northshore area schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Brand new High School less than 1 mile away. Schools include:

-Fernwood Elementary

-Skyview Junior High School

-North Creek High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington, Puget Sound, Martha Lake, Silver Lake, and Stickney Lake very close.

-Tambark Creek Park, Saint Edward State Park, N. Creek Park, Lord Hill Park, Willis Tucker Park

-Alderwood Mall, Cinebarre, Edmonds Community College, Boeing, Costco, Mill Creek Center

-Inglewood Golf Club, Mill Creek CC, Lynnwood Golf Course, and Jackson Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! Email to schedule showing!



No Pets Allowed



