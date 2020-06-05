17421 14th Dr SE

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in North Bothell - This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready for you to call HOME. This 2007 built home features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen, large island with open concept to living room, gas fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors. On the main floor is a full bedroom & full bath. Upstairs you will find the laundry, additional 4 bedrooms, including the owner's suite with private bath, soaking tub, walk in closet. Two car garage, private fully fenced in yard make this home perfect.



Available June 1, 2020. No pets.



To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com



See rental criteria for details before applying.

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



Tenants are required to pay utilities.



Video Tour: https://youtu.be/4nIks2-uSps

Showings are limited and only to serious inquiries.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4833829)