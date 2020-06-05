All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

17421 14th Dr SE

17421 14th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17421 14th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in North Bothell - This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready for you to call HOME. This 2007 built home features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen, large island with open concept to living room, gas fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors. On the main floor is a full bedroom & full bath. Upstairs you will find the laundry, additional 4 bedrooms, including the owner's suite with private bath, soaking tub, walk in closet. Two car garage, private fully fenced in yard make this home perfect.

Available June 1, 2020. No pets.

To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

Tenants are required to pay utilities.

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/4nIks2-uSps
Showings are limited and only to serious inquiries.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4833829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17421 14th Dr SE have any available units?
17421 14th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17421 14th Dr SE have?
Some of 17421 14th Dr SE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17421 14th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
17421 14th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17421 14th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 17421 14th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 17421 14th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 17421 14th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 17421 14th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17421 14th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17421 14th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 17421 14th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 17421 14th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 17421 14th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17421 14th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17421 14th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17421 14th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17421 14th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
