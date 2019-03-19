Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

16510 37th Dr SE Available 02/08/19 Bothell, Mill Creek. Perfect condition home backing to greenbelt. Cherry wood floors. - Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Windermere/Gregory Property Management



This home is in near perfect condition and sits on a quiet dead-end street in Waterford Ranch with very little street traffic. The home backs to a greenbelt on 2 sides which gives nice privacy on the back patio.

* Beautiful Cherrywood floors throughout the main level.

* Living room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling and tall window that makes the home nice and bright.

* The kitchen features top quality cabinets, slab granite counters, center island, walk in pantry.

* Family room off the kitchen features a second gas fireplace and a big shelf to fit the largest TV, and built in cabinets with glass doors to hold all your Audio/Video components.

* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and the laundry room.

* Master bedroom is large and has a sitting room space.

* The master bathroom is what you would expecttile floors and counters, double sinks, corner soaking tub and separate shower with glass doors.

Sorry, no Cats. Small dog will be considered.

No Cats Allowed



