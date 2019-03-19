All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16510 37th Dr SE

16510 37th Dr SE · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

16510 37th Dr SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
16510 37th Dr SE Available 02/08/19 Bothell, Mill Creek. Perfect condition home backing to greenbelt. Cherry wood floors. - Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Windermere/Gregory Property Management

This home is in near perfect condition and sits on a quiet dead-end street in Waterford Ranch with very little street traffic. The home backs to a greenbelt on 2 sides which gives nice privacy on the back patio.
* Beautiful Cherrywood floors throughout the main level.
* Living room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling and tall window that makes the home nice and bright.
* The kitchen features top quality cabinets, slab granite counters, center island, walk in pantry.
* Family room off the kitchen features a second gas fireplace and a big shelf to fit the largest TV, and built in cabinets with glass doors to hold all your Audio/Video components.
* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and the laundry room.
* Master bedroom is large and has a sitting room space.
* The master bathroom is what you would expecttile floors and counters, double sinks, corner soaking tub and separate shower with glass doors.
Sorry, no Cats. Small dog will be considered.
Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Windermere/Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3397617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16510 37th Dr SE have any available units?
16510 37th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 16510 37th Dr SE have?
Some of 16510 37th Dr SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16510 37th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
16510 37th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16510 37th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16510 37th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 16510 37th Dr SE offer parking?
No, 16510 37th Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 16510 37th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16510 37th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16510 37th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 16510 37th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 16510 37th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 16510 37th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16510 37th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16510 37th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16510 37th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16510 37th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
