Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

16505 37th Dr. SE Available 06/26/20 Quiet Cut-De-Sac Home!!! -

The stunning foyer features a vaulted ceiling and Greek columns. The open living and dining rooms receive an abundance of light from the oversized windows. The kitchen has SS appliances, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and opens to breakfast area & family room with gas FP. The main level is completed with an office, laundry room and powder room. The upper level features an amazing master bedroom suite with sitting room, walk-in closet and 5-piece master bathroom. There is also two additional bedrooms, full bath and open bonus area. No smoking and pets on approval.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,250 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



