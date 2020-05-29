All apartments in Mill Creek East
16505 37th Dr. SE

16505 37th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

16505 37th Dr SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
16505 37th Dr. SE Available 06/26/20 Quiet Cut-De-Sac Home!!! -
The stunning foyer features a vaulted ceiling and Greek columns. The open living and dining rooms receive an abundance of light from the oversized windows. The kitchen has SS appliances, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and opens to breakfast area & family room with gas FP. The main level is completed with an office, laundry room and powder room. The upper level features an amazing master bedroom suite with sitting room, walk-in closet and 5-piece master bathroom. There is also two additional bedrooms, full bath and open bonus area. No smoking and pets on approval.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,250 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5130794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16505 37th Dr. SE have any available units?
16505 37th Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 16505 37th Dr. SE have?
Some of 16505 37th Dr. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16505 37th Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
16505 37th Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16505 37th Dr. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16505 37th Dr. SE is pet friendly.
Does 16505 37th Dr. SE offer parking?
No, 16505 37th Dr. SE does not offer parking.
Does 16505 37th Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16505 37th Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16505 37th Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 16505 37th Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 16505 37th Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 16505 37th Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16505 37th Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16505 37th Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16505 37th Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16505 37th Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
