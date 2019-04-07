16031 39th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Application Pending!!! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 bath in Bothell W/ Fully Fenced Yard & Big Bright Kitchen! - Beautiful 4 br. 2.5 ba. in excellent Bothell/Mill Creek location. Formal living/dining rooms, open kitchen with island and closet pantry, tile counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Family room with cozy gas fireplace and half bath on main floor. Kitchen has eating area that opens to patio. Located off of the living room is an additional room that could be used as an office or extra bedroom. Upstairs find four nice size bedrooms including master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Two car attached garage. Washer & Dryer included. Close to shopping, schools, parks, and Mill Creek town center. Please contact leasing agent Amanda Amundson - 425-949-4580.



SQ FT: 2,325



YEAR BUILT: 2006



COUNTY: Snohomish County



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Sunset Meadows Estates



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Forest View

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway

HIGH SCHOOL: Henry Jackson



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional fee & owner approval. Small dogs under 20 lbs only.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $2,100.00



Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $400.00



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



