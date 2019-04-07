All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

16031 39th Ave SE

16031 39th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

16031 39th Ave SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 bath in Bothell W/ Fully Fenced Yard & Big Bright Kitchen! - Beautiful 4 br. 2.5 ba. in excellent Bothell/Mill Creek location. Formal living/dining rooms, open kitchen with island and closet pantry, tile counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Family room with cozy gas fireplace and half bath on main floor. Kitchen has eating area that opens to patio. Located off of the living room is an additional room that could be used as an office or extra bedroom. Upstairs find four nice size bedrooms including master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Two car attached garage. Washer & Dryer included. Close to shopping, schools, parks, and Mill Creek town center. Please contact leasing agent Amanda Amundson - 425-949-4580.

SQ FT: 2,325

YEAR BUILT: 2006

COUNTY: Snohomish County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Sunset Meadows Estates

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Forest View
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway
HIGH SCHOOL: Henry Jackson

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional fee & owner approval. Small dogs under 20 lbs only.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,100.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $400.00

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4570957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

