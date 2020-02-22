All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 1320 173rd Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
1320 173rd Pl SE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

1320 173rd Pl SE

1320 173rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1320 173rd Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
1320 173rd Pl SE Available 03/01/20 1320 173rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Awesome new community. This adorable home has 4 bedrooms plus den. Master suite has 5 piece bath with walk in closet, his and her sinks and double door entry. Great kitchen with center island with insert sink. Spacious family room with fireplace. This home has lots of windows. Close to freeways. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 173rd Pl SE have any available units?
1320 173rd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
Is 1320 173rd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1320 173rd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 173rd Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 1320 173rd Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 1320 173rd Pl SE offer parking?
No, 1320 173rd Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 1320 173rd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 173rd Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 173rd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1320 173rd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1320 173rd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1320 173rd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 173rd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 173rd Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 173rd Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 173rd Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMill Creek East 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College