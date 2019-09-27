All apartments in Midland
8722 18th Ave E
8722 18th Ave E

8722 18th Avenue East · No Longer Available
8722 18th Avenue East, Midland, WA 98445
Midland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT - Cabin in the city - 1 bedroom 1 bath - TACOMA $1450.00 - Looking for a unique & charming 1 bedroom with a small additional room for office, game room, craft room? This is the place! This 1 bdrm has been remodeled with a "cabin in the woods" feel. Pine walls & ceilings cover the open main area. Real wood/tree beams, raw edge wood TV shelf. You'll love the gourmet kitchen w/high end stainless appliances, tons of cabinets, huge center island, granite counters and heated ceramic tile floors (kitchen & entry). Bedroom has built in closet organizer for additional space! Large bathroom has jetted soaking tub & separate shower. Washer & Dryer & Air Conditioning included. Refinished deck overlooks huge fully fenced yard and the property is also gated for privacy/security. If you need some extra storage, there are storage sheds available on the property as well. $1450.00 per mo includes yard maintenance. 1st & $1450 deposit to move in. $40 application fee per adult. Pet ok w/approval & $25 per pet/per mo pet rent. See listing at smartpadmanagement.com

(RLNE5174022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8722 18th Ave E have any available units?
8722 18th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, WA.
What amenities does 8722 18th Ave E have?
Some of 8722 18th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8722 18th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
8722 18th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8722 18th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 8722 18th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 8722 18th Ave E offer parking?
No, 8722 18th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 8722 18th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8722 18th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8722 18th Ave E have a pool?
No, 8722 18th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 8722 18th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 8722 18th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 8722 18th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8722 18th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8722 18th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8722 18th Ave E has units with air conditioning.
