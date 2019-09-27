8722 18th Ave E

Amenities

FOR RENT - Cabin in the city - 1 bedroom 1 bath - TACOMA $1450.00 - Looking for a unique & charming 1 bedroom with a small additional room for office, game room, craft room? This is the place! This 1 bdrm has been remodeled with a "cabin in the woods" feel. Pine walls & ceilings cover the open main area. Real wood/tree beams, raw edge wood TV shelf. You'll love the gourmet kitchen w/high end stainless appliances, tons of cabinets, huge center island, granite counters and heated ceramic tile floors (kitchen & entry). Bedroom has built in closet organizer for additional space! Large bathroom has jetted soaking tub & separate shower. Washer & Dryer & Air Conditioning included. Refinished deck overlooks huge fully fenced yard and the property is also gated for privacy/security. If you need some extra storage, there are storage sheds available on the property as well. $1450.00 per mo includes yard maintenance. 1st & $1450 deposit to move in. $40 application fee per adult. Pet ok w/approval & $25 per pet/per mo pet rent. See listing at smartpadmanagement.com



