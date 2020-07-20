All apartments in Marysville
8419 72nd Pl. NE

8419 72nd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8419 72nd Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super clean & upgraded 4bd 2.75bth home w/2 car garage & main level bed - This amazing home in Marysville offers a main level bedroom and bathroom! On the main level you will find a formal living room, family room, nook area, upgraded gourmet kitchen, main level bedroom and a bathroom. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, one of which is the master suite with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet, the laundry room and bonus loft area. This home is full of upgrades and is super clean top to bottom.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE2574101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 72nd Pl. NE have any available units?
8419 72nd Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 72nd Pl. NE have?
Some of 8419 72nd Pl. NE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 72nd Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
8419 72nd Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 72nd Pl. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8419 72nd Pl. NE is pet friendly.
Does 8419 72nd Pl. NE offer parking?
Yes, 8419 72nd Pl. NE offers parking.
Does 8419 72nd Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 72nd Pl. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 72nd Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 8419 72nd Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 8419 72nd Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 8419 72nd Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 72nd Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8419 72nd Pl. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
