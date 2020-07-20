8419 72nd Pl. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super clean & upgraded 4bd 2.75bth home w/2 car garage & main level bed - This amazing home in Marysville offers a main level bedroom and bathroom! On the main level you will find a formal living room, family room, nook area, upgraded gourmet kitchen, main level bedroom and a bathroom. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, one of which is the master suite with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet, the laundry room and bonus loft area. This home is full of upgrades and is super clean top to bottom.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



