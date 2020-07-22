804 Columbia, Unit #2

Amenities

Roomy Ground Floor Apartment - Avail Now! - Be Home For The Holidays in this roomy ground floor apartment with private patio, covered parking and additional storage!



Enjoy mid-century charm in this spacious first floor apartment located in the heart of Marysville. Light and bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment provides generous sized sun-filled rooms, separate dining area with slider to large private fenced patio and abundance of storage! Great location, close to shopping, bus line and easy commute access.



This well maintained 8-plex offers a private secured entrance, plus assigned off-street covered parking and additional large indoor storage closet. Shared laundry on site provided at no cost to tenants. Parking and storage included in rent.



Budget Friendly...$95.00 Mo utility fee covers water, sewer, trash and electricity! Utility fee is in addition to advertised rent.



First month's rent and $1200 security deposit + $95.00 Utility fee moves you in! No Pets/No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



