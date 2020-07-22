All apartments in Marysville
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

804 Columbia, Unit #2

804 Columbia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

804 Columbia Ave, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Roomy Ground Floor Apartment - Avail Now! - Be Home For The Holidays in this roomy ground floor apartment with private patio, covered parking and additional storage!

Enjoy mid-century charm in this spacious first floor apartment located in the heart of Marysville. Light and bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment provides generous sized sun-filled rooms, separate dining area with slider to large private fenced patio and abundance of storage! Great location, close to shopping, bus line and easy commute access.

This well maintained 8-plex offers a private secured entrance, plus assigned off-street covered parking and additional large indoor storage closet. Shared laundry on site provided at no cost to tenants. Parking and storage included in rent.

Budget Friendly...$95.00 Mo utility fee covers water, sewer, trash and electricity! Utility fee is in addition to advertised rent.

First month's rent and $1200 security deposit + $95.00 Utility fee moves you in! No Pets/No Smoking.

More more details contact Judy Bradley
425-602-1175 - judybradley@cbbain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4567822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Columbia, Unit #2 have any available units?
804 Columbia, Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Columbia, Unit #2 have?
Some of 804 Columbia, Unit #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Columbia, Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
804 Columbia, Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Columbia, Unit #2 pet-friendly?
No, 804 Columbia, Unit #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 804 Columbia, Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 804 Columbia, Unit #2 offers parking.
Does 804 Columbia, Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Columbia, Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Columbia, Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 804 Columbia, Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 804 Columbia, Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 804 Columbia, Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Columbia, Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Columbia, Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
