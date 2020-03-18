Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5723 80th Ave. NE Available 07/20/19 Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split Level Home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom split level home in Marysville with 2 car garage. Features include sunk in living room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and large bay windows, upstairs has an open dining room and kitchen with ample cabinet space, pantry closet and access to side deck. Master bedroom with full bath attached. The downstairs area recently finished, where you find a rec room, 4th bedroom, half bath and access to large fenced in back yard that backs to a green belt. Be the first to live in it! Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pet friendly subject to restrictions. Served by Lake Stevens Schools, an award winning and most desirable school district in the County. Available on 7/20/2019. AB/PTS/KIO.



