Marysville, WA
5723 80th Ave. NE
5723 80th Ave. NE

5723 80th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Marysville
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

5723 80th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5723 80th Ave. NE Available 07/20/19 Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split Level Home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom split level home in Marysville with 2 car garage. Features include sunk in living room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and large bay windows, upstairs has an open dining room and kitchen with ample cabinet space, pantry closet and access to side deck. Master bedroom with full bath attached. The downstairs area recently finished, where you find a rec room, 4th bedroom, half bath and access to large fenced in back yard that backs to a green belt. Be the first to live in it! Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pet friendly subject to restrictions. Served by Lake Stevens Schools, an award winning and most desirable school district in the County. Available on 7/20/2019. AB/PTS/KIO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 80th Ave. NE have any available units?
5723 80th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5723 80th Ave. NE have?
Some of 5723 80th Ave. NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5723 80th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
5723 80th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 80th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5723 80th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 5723 80th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 5723 80th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 5723 80th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5723 80th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 80th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 5723 80th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 5723 80th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 5723 80th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 80th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5723 80th Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
