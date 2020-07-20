All apartments in Marysville
5413 64th Pl NE

5413 64th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5413 64th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4bd/2.5bth home on Corner lot! - This beautiful 1,931 sqft. home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Inside you will find a living room that leads to the formal dining room off of the kitchen. The family room leads to a large back deck in a fully fenced back yard. 1 bedroom is located on the main floor; on the second floor you will find the master suite and 2 more bedrooms.
Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE2450658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 64th Pl NE have any available units?
5413 64th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 5413 64th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
5413 64th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 64th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5413 64th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 5413 64th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 5413 64th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 5413 64th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 64th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 64th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 5413 64th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 5413 64th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 5413 64th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 64th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413 64th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5413 64th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5413 64th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
